Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 35.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.9.

Revenue was up $6.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.10 -1.09 -1.21 -1.44 EPS Actual -1.23 -0.63 -0.33 -1.22 Revenue Estimate 92.38M 83.02M 82.95M 81.20M Revenue Actual 92.40M 92.83M 96.58M 81.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.