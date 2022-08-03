Sculptor Capital Management: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sculptor Cap SCU reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Earnings
Sculptor Cap beat estimated earnings by 34.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was down $19.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sculptor Cap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.91
|0.52
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|-0.94
|0.58
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|88.00M
|396.02M
|95.48M
|102.11M
|Revenue Actual
|90.77M
|249.86M
|100.49M
|132.23M
