Sculptor Capital Management: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sculptor Cap SCU reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sculptor Cap beat estimated earnings by 34.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was down $19.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sculptor Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.91 0.52 0.49 EPS Actual 0.48 -0.94 0.58 1.12 Revenue Estimate 88.00M 396.02M 95.48M 102.11M Revenue Actual 90.77M 249.86M 100.49M 132.23M

To track all earnings releases for Sculptor Cap visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.