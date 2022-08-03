Recap: Atlantica Sustainable Q2 Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable AY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlantica Sustainable missed estimated earnings by 51.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was down $68.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantica Sustainable's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.1
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|277.90M
|269.80M
|333.63M
|289.42M
|Revenue Actual
|247.45M
|271.33M
|329.24M
|375.99M
To track all earnings releases for Atlantica Sustainable visit their earnings calendar here.
