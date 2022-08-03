Recap: Atlantica Sustainable Q2 Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable AY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable missed estimated earnings by 51.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was down $68.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantica Sustainable's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0.19 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.10 -0.1 0.11 Revenue Estimate 277.90M 269.80M 333.63M 289.42M Revenue Actual 247.45M 271.33M 329.24M 375.99M

