Colliers International Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Colliers Intl Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was up $182.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Colliers Intl Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.83 1.03 0.88 EPS Actual 1.44 2.25 1.27 1.58 Revenue Estimate 902.87M 1.10B 798.95M 742.81M Revenue Actual 1.00B 1.34B 1.02B 945.99M

