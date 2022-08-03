Tradeweb Markets: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tradeweb Markets TW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tradeweb Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $36.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.42 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.48 0.42 0.39 0.39 Revenue Estimate 311.79M 278.55M 263.38M 254.97M Revenue Actual 311.49M 276.88M 265.32M 260.84M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.