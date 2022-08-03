Tradeweb Markets: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tradeweb Markets TW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tradeweb Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $36.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.42
|0.39
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.42
|0.39
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|311.79M
|278.55M
|263.38M
|254.97M
|Revenue Actual
|311.49M
|276.88M
|265.32M
|260.84M
