Recap: Tupperware Brands Q2 Earnings

Tupperware Brands TUP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tupperware Brands beat estimated earnings by 64.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was down $124.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 12.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tupperware Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.54 0.71 0.57 EPS Actual 0.12 0.49 1.19 0.95 Revenue Estimate 356.80M 384.97M 473.71M 460.20M Revenue Actual 348.10M 394.90M 376.90M 464.70M

