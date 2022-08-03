Recap: Berry Global Group Q3 Earnings

Berry Global Group BERY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berry Global Group beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.94.

Revenue was up $51.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berry Global Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.36 1.52 1.51 EPS Actual 1.93 1.25 1.55 1.53 Revenue Estimate 3.70B 3.38B 3.47B 3.23B Revenue Actual 3.77B 3.57B 3.67B 3.67B

To track all earnings releases for Berry Global Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.