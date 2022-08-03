Recap: Berry Global Group Q3 Earnings

Berry Global Group BERY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Berry Global Group beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was up $51.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berry Global Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.36
|1.52
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|1.25
|1.55
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|3.70B
|3.38B
|3.47B
|3.23B
|Revenue Actual
|3.77B
|3.57B
|3.67B
|3.67B
