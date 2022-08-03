Horizon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Horizon Therapeutics HZNP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $43.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.20
|1.34
|1.54
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.34
|1.41
|1.75
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|874.41M
|995.87M
|979.41M
|685.03M
|Revenue Actual
|885.25M
|1.01B
|1.04B
|832.55M
To track all earnings releases for Horizon Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
