Horizon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Horizon Therapeutics HZNP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $43.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.34 1.54 0.88 EPS Actual 1.34 1.41 1.75 1.62 Revenue Estimate 874.41M 995.87M 979.41M 685.03M Revenue Actual 885.25M 1.01B 1.04B 832.55M

To track all earnings releases for Horizon Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.