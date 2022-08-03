G1 Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-1.02.
Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.97
|-1.03
|-1
|-0.97
|EPS Actual
|-1.15
|-0.94
|-1
|-0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|6.69M
|5.68M
|5.18M
|2.59M
|Revenue Actual
|6.90M
|5.80M
|4.86M
|6.60M
To track all earnings releases for G1 Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com.