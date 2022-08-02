AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Insights

AtriCure ATRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AtriCure missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $13.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AtriCure's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.29 -0.33 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.30 -0.23 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 71.17M 72.65M 68.68M 61.07M Revenue Actual 74.58M 73.22M 70.46M 71.38M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AtriCure management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-1.12 and $-1.07 per share.

