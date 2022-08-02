Big 5 Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods missed estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $72.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.85 1.13 1.08 EPS Actual 0.41 0.89 1.07 1.63 Revenue Estimate 242.28M 273.40M 314.60M 291.65M Revenue Actual 241.98M 273.36M 289.64M 326.02M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.22 and $0.32 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Big 5 Sporting Goods visit their earnings calendar here.

