Recap: SolarWinds Q2 Earnings

SolarWinds SWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SolarWinds beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was down $85.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SolarWinds's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.26 0.27 0.21 EPS Actual 0.24 0.30 0.37 0.44 Revenue Estimate 174.62M 181.82M 178.57M 256.44M Revenue Actual 176.87M 186.72M 181.27M 261.97M

To track all earnings releases for SolarWinds visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.