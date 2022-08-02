Recap: SolarWinds Q2 Earnings

SolarWinds SWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SolarWinds beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was down $85.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SolarWinds's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.26
|0.27
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.30
|0.37
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|174.62M
|181.82M
|178.57M
|256.44M
|Revenue Actual
|176.87M
|186.72M
|181.27M
|261.97M
