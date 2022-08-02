Recap: Evolus Q2 Earnings

Evolus EOLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Evolus missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $11.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.31
|-0.33
|-0.35
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|30.57M
|33.99M
|25.53M
|24.67M
|Revenue Actual
|33.91M
|34.66M
|26.68M
|26.10M
