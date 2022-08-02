Recap: Evolus Q2 Earnings

Evolus EOLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evolus missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $11.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.19 -0.27 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.33 -0.35 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 30.57M 33.99M 25.53M 24.67M Revenue Actual 33.91M 34.66M 26.68M 26.10M

To track all earnings releases for Evolus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.