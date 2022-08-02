Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Insights

Green Plains GPRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Green Plains reported an EPS of $0.73.
Revenue was up $287.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|0.26
|-0.25
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-1.16
|-0.18
|-1.18
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|720.58M
|755.55M
|679.15M
|715.42M
|Revenue Actual
|781.43M
|802.32M
|746.79M
|724.42M
