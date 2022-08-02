Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Insights

Green Plains GPRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Green Plains reported an EPS of $0.73.

Revenue was up $287.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 0.26 -0.25 -0.23 EPS Actual -1.16 -0.18 -1.18 0.20 Revenue Estimate 720.58M 755.55M 679.15M 715.42M Revenue Actual 781.43M 802.32M 746.79M 724.42M

