Recap: Evoqua Water Technologies Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read

 

Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evoqua Water Technologies missed estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $69.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evoqua Water Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.08 0.29 0.19
EPS Actual 0.20 0.12 0.32 0.19
Revenue Estimate 410.27M 349.52M 415.76M 364.92M
Revenue Actual 426.73M 366.27M 425.99M 369.68M

To track all earnings releases for Evoqua Water Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews