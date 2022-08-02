Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q2 Earnings

Equitrans Midstream ETRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was down $19.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equitrans Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.11 0.17 0.18 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.07 0.13 0.13 Revenue Estimate 368.99M 330.88M 363.71M 358.49M Revenue Actual 342.15M 246.67M 342.07M 348.30M

To track all earnings releases for Equitrans Midstream visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.