Arconic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Arconic ARNC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arconic beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $747.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arconic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.48
|0.52
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.25
|0.15
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|2.25B
|2.08B
|1.94B
|1.82B
|Revenue Actual
|2.19B
|2.14B
|1.89B
|1.80B
