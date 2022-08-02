Apollo Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apollo Investment AINV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apollo Investment beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $2.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.34 0.35 0.39 EPS Actual 0.42 0.35 0.33 0.39 Revenue Estimate 53.94M 54.18M 51.06M 52.25M Revenue Actual 54.74M 54.97M 52.89M 50.55M

