Apollo Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apollo Investment AINV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apollo Investment beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $2.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apollo Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.34
|0.35
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.35
|0.33
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|53.94M
|54.18M
|51.06M
|52.25M
|Revenue Actual
|54.74M
|54.97M
|52.89M
|50.55M
To track all earnings releases for Apollo Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
