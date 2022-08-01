EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Insights

EverQuote EVER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EverQuote beat estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was down $3.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 17.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EverQuote's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.30 -0.16 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.29 -0.18 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 102.00M 96.31M 109.86M 102.29M Revenue Actual 110.68M 102.07M 107.56M 105.06M

To track all earnings releases for EverQuote visit their earnings calendar here.

