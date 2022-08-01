Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings

Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54.

Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axonics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.37 -0.43 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.34 -0.38 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 45.36M 50.37M 48.97M 39.82M Revenue Actual 48.42M 53.13M 46.91M 45.87M

To track all earnings releases for Axonics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.