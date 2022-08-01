Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings

Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54.
Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axonics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.37
|-0.43
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.34
|-0.38
|-0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|45.36M
|50.37M
|48.97M
|39.82M
|Revenue Actual
|48.42M
|53.13M
|46.91M
|45.87M
To track all earnings releases for Axonics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings