Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q2 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $93.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.12 0.12 EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 0.13 0.14 Revenue Estimate 227.53M 207.69M 183.76M 162.34M Revenue Actual 241.70M 222.30M 197.60M 174.00M

