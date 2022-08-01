Myovant Sciences's Return On Invested Capital Insights

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Myovant Sciences's MYOV reported sales totaled $116.49 million. Despite a 64.17% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $21.24 million. Myovant Sciences collected $57.57 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $59.28 million loss.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Myovant Sciences posted an ROIC of 7.5%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Myovant Sciences, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 7.5% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Myovant Sciences reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.22/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.3/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.