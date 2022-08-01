ñol

Why Shares Of Builders FirstSource Are Rising Today

by Dylan Wechsler, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 9:25 AM | 1 min read

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR are rising today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. 

The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.926 billion, which beat the consensus analyst estimate of $5.51 billion.

Earnings per share came in at $6.26, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08.

In addition, the company was able to generate $881 million in free cash flow during the quarter. 

"Looking ahead, we are exceptionally well-positioned to capture organic and inorganic value-enhancing growth opportunities and expand our market-leading positions. For 2022, we remain focused on delivering strong double-digit base business growth and significant free cash flow,” said CEO Peter Jackson.

Price Action: Shares are up 7.85% as the price hovers at $73.35 during today’s pre-market session, according to Benzinga Pro.

 

Photo: Courtesy of Josh Olalde on Unsplash


 

