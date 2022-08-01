Recap: Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was down $28.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.

