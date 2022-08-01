EVO Payments: Q2 Earnings Insights

EVO Payments EVOP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EVO Payments beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $15.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EVO Payments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.25
|0.25
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.29
|0.27
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|122.79M
|133.38M
|129.75M
|117.15M
|Revenue Actual
|126.93M
|133.19M
|135.04M
|122.23M
