Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Insights

Builders FirstSource BLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Builders FirstSource reported an EPS of $6.26.

Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.92 which was followed by a 3.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Builders FirstSource's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.98 1.91 1.62 1.27 EPS Actual 3.90 2.78 3.39 2.76 Revenue Estimate 4.60B 4.29B 4.80B 4.65B Revenue Actual 5.68B 4.63B 5.51B 5.58B

