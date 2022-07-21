Recap: American National Q2 Earnings

American National AMNB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American National beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was down $586.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American National's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.80 0.81 0.77 EPS Actual 0.84 1.05 0.94 0.99 Revenue Estimate 25.57M 26.06M 25.78M 25.39M Revenue Actual 26.05M 27.95M 28.22M 26.91M

