If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,600 Today

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.8%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,640.95 today based on a price of $108.71 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

