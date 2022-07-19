Here's How Much $1000 Invested In STMicroelectronics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

STMicroelectronics STM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.18%. Currently, STMicroelectronics has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In STM: If an investor had bought $1000 of STM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,130.25 today based on a price of $33.94 for STM at the time of writing.

STMicroelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.