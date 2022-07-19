Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ferrari Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ferrari RACE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.63%. Currently, Ferrari has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion.

Buying $100 In RACE: If an investor had bought $100 of RACE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.08 today based on a price of $201.12 for RACE at the time of writing.

Ferrari's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

