Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning TransDigm Gr Stock In The Last 15 Years

TransDigm Gr TDG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.0%. Currently, TransDigm Gr has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion.

Buying $100 In TDG: If an investor had bought $100 of TDG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,364.65 today based on a price of $558.28 for TDG at the time of writing.

TransDigm Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

