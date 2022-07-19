Recap: Silvergate Capital Q2 Earnings

Silvergate Capital SI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silvergate Capital beat estimated earnings by 34.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $37.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.72 0.71 0.51 EPS Actual 0.79 0.66 0.88 0.80 Revenue Estimate 55.27M 53.47M 48.25M 35.79M Revenue Actual 59.95M 49.26M 51.70M 42.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.