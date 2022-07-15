Centogene: Q1 Earnings Insights

Centogene CNTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Earnings
Centogene missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.5.
Revenue was down $66.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Centogene's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.82
|-0.55
|-0.23
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.70
|-1.13
|-0.45
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|31.21M
|31.75M
|41.36M
|71.68M
|Revenue Actual
|49.07M
|35.61M
|62.48M
|78.33M
