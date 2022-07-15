Centogene: Q1 Earnings Insights

Centogene CNTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centogene missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was down $66.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centogene's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.82 -0.55 -0.23 0.05 EPS Actual -0.70 -1.13 -0.45 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 31.21M 31.75M 41.36M 71.68M Revenue Actual 49.07M 35.61M 62.48M 78.33M

To track all earnings releases for Centogene visit their earnings calendar here.

