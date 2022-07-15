Recap: U.S. Bancorp Q2 Earnings

U.S. Bancorp USB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U.S. Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $1.08.
Revenue was up $227.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U.S. Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|1.10
|1.16
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.07
|1.30
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|5.55B
|5.75B
|5.77B
|5.62B
|Revenue Actual
|5.57B
|5.66B
|5.86B
|5.76B
To track all earnings releases for U.S. Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
