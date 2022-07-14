If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $400 Today

Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.51%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion.

Buying $100 In JCI: If an investor had bought $100 of JCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $365.80 today based on a price of $46.19 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

