If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Halliburton HAL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.27%. Currently, Halliburton has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion.

Buying $100 In HAL: If an investor had bought $100 of HAL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $537.51 today based on a price of $26.80 for HAL at the time of writing.

Halliburton's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.