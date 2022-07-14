Taiwan Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 5.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.47.

Revenue was up $4.87 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.12 1.04 0.93 EPS Actual 1.40 1.15 1.08 0.93 Revenue Estimate 17.31B 15.62B 14.83B 13.17B Revenue Actual 17.57B 15.74B 14.88B 13.29B

To track all earnings releases for Taiwan Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.