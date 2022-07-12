If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,800 Today

Discover Financial DFS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.28%. Currently, Discover Financial has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In DFS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DFS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,767.17 today based on a price of $100.01 for DFS at the time of writing.

Discover Financial's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

