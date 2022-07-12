Recap: AngioDynamics Q4 Earnings

AngioDynamics ANGO reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
AngioDynamics reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $10.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|76.32M
|77.88M
|71.31M
|72.67M
|Revenue Actual
|73.97M
|78.28M
|76.97M
|76.84M
