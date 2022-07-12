Recap: AngioDynamics Q4 Earnings

AngioDynamics ANGO reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AngioDynamics reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $10.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.04 0 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.02 -0.02 0 Revenue Estimate 76.32M 77.88M 71.31M 72.67M Revenue Actual 73.97M 78.28M 76.97M 76.84M

To track all earnings releases for AngioDynamics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.