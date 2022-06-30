Here's How Much $100 Invested In Monster Beverage 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Monster Beverage MNST has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 35.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.28%. Currently, Monster Beverage has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion.

Buying $100 In MNST: If an investor had bought $100 of MNST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $114,184.62 today based on a price of $92.78 for MNST at the time of writing.

Monster Beverage's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

