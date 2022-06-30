Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $10.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 6.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.61 -1.12 -1.25 -0.83 EPS Actual -1.11 -1.72 -1.49 -0.71 Revenue Estimate 100.38M 84.34M 106.14M 127.82M Revenue Actual 139.13M 131.56M 136.41M 139.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.