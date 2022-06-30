Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Tsakos Energy Navigation beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $10.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 6.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.61
|-1.12
|-1.25
|-0.83
|EPS Actual
|-1.11
|-1.72
|-1.49
|-0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|100.38M
|84.34M
|106.14M
|127.82M
|Revenue Actual
|139.13M
|131.56M
|136.41M
|139.01M
