Recap: Acuity Brands Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 7:13 AM | 1 min read

 

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $3.52 versus an estimate of $2.96.

Revenue was up $161.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.37 2.41 2.85 2.27
EPS Actual 2.57 2.85 3.27 2.77
Revenue Estimate 884.62M 880.70M 963.96M 839.75M
Revenue Actual 909.10M 926.10M 992.70M 899.70M

To track all earnings releases for Acuity Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

