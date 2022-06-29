Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HP Stock In The Last 10 Years

HP HPQ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.83%. Currently, HP has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion.

Buying $100 In HPQ: If an investor had bought $100 of HPQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $368.96 today based on a price of $33.77 for HPQ at the time of writing.

HP's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.