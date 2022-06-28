Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fiserv Stock In The Last 15 Years

Fiserv FISV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Fiserv has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In FISV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FISV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,372.00 today based on a price of $90.79 for FISV at the time of writing.

Fiserv's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

