Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AMETEK 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AMETEK AME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.51%. Currently, AMETEK has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In AME: If an investor had bought $1000 of AME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $21,168.08 today based on a price of $113.17 for AME at the time of writing.

AMETEK's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

