Quotient: Q4 Earnings Insights

Quotient QTNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quotient beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $148.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quotient's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.26 -0.27 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.28 -0.24 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 9.21M 8.56M 9.27M 8.80M Revenue Actual 10.17M 9.47M 9.09M 9.64M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.