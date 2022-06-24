Quotient: Q4 Earnings Insights

Quotient QTNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quotient beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $148.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quotient's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.28
|-0.24
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|9.21M
|8.56M
|9.27M
|8.80M
|Revenue Actual
|10.17M
|9.47M
|9.09M
|9.64M
