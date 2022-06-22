$1000 Invested In Ferrari 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ferrari RACE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.66%. Currently, Ferrari has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In RACE: If an investor had bought $1000 of RACE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,034.31 today based on a price of $184.64 for RACE at the time of writing.

Ferrari's Performance Over Last 5 Years

