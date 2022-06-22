Here's How Much $100 Invested In Nasdaq 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nasdaq NDAQ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.71%. Currently, Nasdaq has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion.

Buying $100 In NDAQ: If an investor had bought $100 of NDAQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $715.07 today based on a price of $152.63 for NDAQ at the time of writing.

Nasdaq's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.