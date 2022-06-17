$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Truist Financial TFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.3%. Currently, Truist Financial has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion.

Buying $100 In TFC: If an investor had bought $100 of TFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $298.83 today based on a price of $46.09 for TFC at the time of writing.

Truist Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.