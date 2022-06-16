Here's How Much $100 Invested In Thomson Reuters 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Thomson Reuters TRI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.91%. Currently, Thomson Reuters has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion.

Buying $100 In TRI: If an investor had bought $100 of TRI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $310.26 today based on a price of $96.49 for TRI at the time of writing.

Thomson Reuters's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.